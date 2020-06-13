Kerala

85 new cases in the State

Kerala reported 85 cases of COVID-19 and 46 recoveries on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 1,342.

Of the new cases, 71 are imported cases of infection diagnosed in people who have come to the State from abroad, while 14 are cases of local transmission acquired through contact with known or unknown sources of infection.

The cumulative number of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in Kerala is 2,407.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 9:15:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/85-new-cases-in-the-state/article31822213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY