85 more persons positive in Kollam

Care centre: Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma inspecting the newly opened COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centre at Gurudeva Auditorium, Elampalloor, in Kollam on Tuesday.

KOLLAM

21 July 2020 23:38 IST

With 11 patients recovering from disease, the district has 542 active cases at present

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 542 on Tuesday with 85 more persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. It includes 76 contact cases, two health workers, four persons from abroad and three others with no contact history. The infected health-care workers are from Nilamel and Chirakkara.

The district also reported 11 recoveries on Tuesday.

A total of 8,198 persons in the district are currently under observation. The Health Department has traced 4,566 primary and 1,665 secondary contacts of the persons who tested positive.

Without travel history

Cases without travel history have been reported from Chavara, Perumpuzha and Kadakkal.

Kottarakkara Muslim Street that reported 20 contact cases on a single day, Alappad, Valakam, Chadayamangalm, Yeroor, Sasthamcotta, Chavara and Panmana are the new containment zones.

With the number of patients on the rise, the district administration has intensified containment measures through local bodies.

In coastal belt

While intensive awareness drives have been launched across the coastal belt, three more COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centres were opened on Tuesday. According to officials, ward-level committees will be formed in the coastal areas from Paravur to Alappad as part of COVID-19 containment.

Clusters that include 10 to 15 households will be formed for more efficient monitoring. Police, Fisheries and Revenue officials along with people’s representatives will be part of the system to strengthen preventive measures across the coast.

Aid for fishermen

Swabs of selected residents from Panikarakadavu in Alappad will be collected and a mobile unit will be operating in the ward for the purpose.

“The Fisheries Department has already transferred ₹2,500 to the accounts of fishers and an extra ₹1,500 more will be disbursed this week. Steps have been taken for free ration distribution and all the issues of the coastal population will be addressed,” said Minister J. Mercykutty Amma.