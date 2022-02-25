8.5 kg of cannabis seized; three arrested

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Attention Force (DANSAF) arrested three persons and seized 8.415 kg of cannabis from them at Pambla near Ambalavayal in Wayanad district on Friday.

The arrested are P.K. Nisik, 25, of Vithukadu; P. Naseeb, 33, of Nedumkarana; and M.Habeeb, 41, of Panchamikkunnu near Meppadi in the district.

The narcotic was kept inside a house at Pambla for local sale, police sources said.

They were arrested on charges under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the police said.