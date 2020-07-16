85% candidates appear for entrance exam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 July 2020 23:26 IST

KEAM held in strict adherence to protocols in centres across State, Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai

Nearly a lakh candidates appeared for the State’s entrance examination for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses, KEAM 2020, which was held with stringent adherence to the COVID-19 protocol across the State, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai on Thursday. The exam was initially scheduled for April 20 and 21, but was postponed in view of the COVID-induced adverse situation in the State.

According to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) A. Geetha, close to 85% of the 1,04,223 candidates who downloaded their hall-tickets appeared for the examination.

A total of 1,10,250 had registered for KEAM 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the centres outside the State, 206 students (out of 376 who downloaded the hall ticket) appeared from New Delhi, 69 (out of 174) from Mumbai and 311 (out of 334) from Dubai.

Probably for the first time in the State, two government-run hospitals turned examination centres and health workers became invigilators as three COVID-19 patients also wrote the examination in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

While two students were permitted to appear for the examination at the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha on Wednesday, a last-minute plea made by another being treated in the Pathanamthitta General Hospital shortly before the examination was accepted.

Sizeable deployments of police personnel and the government’s Samoohika Sannadha Sena volunteers were seen preventing crowding outside the venues. The mask-clad candidates were subjected to temperature screening using thermal scanners. Besides pens, pencils, and clip boards, they were advised to bring their own food and water, considering the closure of restaurants in many places.

Separate centre

In a last-minute move, the CEE arranged a separate examination centre in St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, Valiathura, for the benefit of 60-odd candidates who hail from the critical containment zones, comprising the Poonthura, Manikyavilakom and Puthenpally wards, in the State capital.

The candidates were relieved as the curtains came down on the examination.

“We would have hoped to have taken the examination at a more opportune moment. But given the circumstances, we had no other choice,” Sandhya Viswan, a Vazhuthacaud native, said.

After 14 days

The first paper (Physics and Chemistry) was held in the morning followed by the second paper (Mathematics).

Ms. Geetha said the answer booklets that have been stored in sealed covers will remain untouched for 14 days, following which the evaluation process will be undertaken.

The answer keys to the papers are likely to be published on Friday. The announcement of the result could take over a month.