84,978 files cleared in Ernakulam district

A total of 84,978 files were cleared in Ernakulam district as part of a mission that was undertaken to clear long-pending files.

This accounts for 19% of uncleared files in the district. District Collector Jafar Malik has exhorted heads of departments to observe July 23 as yet another day dedicated to clear files. The aim is to clear a total of 62,593 files, of which 70% have been cleared, says an official release.

A total of 470 files were cleared at the Kochi Corporation office so far this month, while 2,201 were cleared at the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City). The State-level endeavour to clear files will go on till September 30.