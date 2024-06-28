84.95-km solar fencing in Thrissur to deter wild animals

Farmers in Thrissur district have a good news. An amount of ₹2.19 crore has been allotted for installing solar fences in 84.95 km in areas sharing forest borders. This is part of efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflicts, especially on farmlands.

The project fund has been allotted under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a proposal for mitigation of human-wildlife crisis submitted by the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare.

The Forest Development Agency will implement the project under the guidance of the Agriculture and Forest departments. A committee consisting of elected representatives and beneficiaries at the panchayat-level will be in charge of maintenance and monitoring of the project.

The initial process of the project was initiated by a district-level committee presided over by Thrissur district panchayat president V.S. Prince. Principal Agriculture Officer, forest range officers, and other officers concerned attended the meeting on Friday.

Under the project, solar fences will be installed in areas that share forest borders at Kodassery and Pariyaram panchayats under Chalakudy Forest Division; Athirappilly panchayat under Vazhachal Forest Division; Desamangalam, Erumappetty, Varavur, Thekkumkara, Mullurkkara, Pazhayannur, Chelakkara and Madakkathara panchayats; and in Wadakkanchery municipality under the Thrissur forest division.

An amount of ₹149.32 lakh has been allotted for installing solar fences at 59.7 km in the Thrissur division and ₹47.01 lakh for solar fences at 17 km in the Chalakudy forest division. The Vazhachal division will get ₹23.37 lakh for fence on 8.2 km, according to the Principal Agriculture Officer.

Frequent wild animal raids on agriculture fields have pushed the farmers into an unprecedented crisis in the district. Incidents of crop raiding by wild elephants, wild boars, wild gaurs, and even peafowl have been causing huge loss to farmers, who are already under stress of climate variations.

On Thursday, Lonappan Kallipparambil, a farmer at Marottichal, suffered huge losses after wild elephants raided his banana plantation. “More 150 banana plants to be harvested for the Onam market were destroyed. I suffered a loss of ₹1 lakh yesterday. This is not my case alone. We were staying in the field even at night risking our lives with firecrackers to scare away the elephants. But they came back on Thursday night and destroyed the farm. How long can we continue like this,” he asks.

