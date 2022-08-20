84.61 voters exercise franchise in Mattanur municipal polls

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 20, 2022 23:32 IST

Around 84% polling was recorded in the Mattanur municipal polls on Saturday. Out of a total of 38,811 voters, 32,837 exercised franchise.

Mettadi (Ward 34) witnessed the highest polling percentage of 95.13. While the polling crossed 90% in four wards, including Mannur (91.1), Porora (91.71), and Pariyaram (91.27), it crossed 80% in 31 wards. The lowest polling was recorded in Mattanur (Ward 28), which registered only 72.35% polling.

The election is for 35 wards, of which 18 are reserved for women and one for Scheduled Caste candidates. A total of 111 candidates are in the fray.

After polling, sectoral officers collected voting machines from the booths and delivered them to the strong room at Mattanur HHS. Counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. Election results will be available immediately on TREND website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

