845 elephant deaths recorded in Kerala in eight years

Kerala’s forests have recorded 845 elephant deaths between 2015 and 2023 with studies indicating an increasing trend in death rate over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings were given in the report of an elephant population estimation undertaken in the State’s four elephant reserves.

An analysis also highlights a stark trend: younger elephants, particularly those under 10 years of age, face the highest risk of mortality, with an alarming rate of approximately 40%. This increase in deaths among calves has been attributed to Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesviruses – Haemorrhagic Disease (EEHV-HD) that coexist with elephants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest department has cited a recent study in Sri Lanka that shed light on the potential mitigating factors against the herpesvirus. It has been observed that calves in larger herds exhibit better survival rates due to shared immunity. Exposure to various strains within larger herds enables calves to develop antibodies that effectively combat EEHV-HD, thus enhancing their chances of survival.

The population estimation report underscores the need to restore natural habitats and prevent fragmentation of elephant herds to prevent EEHV-HD from becoming a major threat to the survival of Asian elephants in the region. Elephant herd sizes are found to shrink significantly in sub-optimal habitats where fodder availability is severely constrained.

Current threats

The document also observes that elephants have been facing increasing vulnerability due to shrinking habitats and rising fragmentation exacerbated by climate change. Key factors contributing to their susceptibility include declining population sizes, sensitivity to high temperatures, competition from invasive plant species disrupting their food sources, and heightened susceptibility to diseases.

It also reports several critical variables influencing elephant distribution patterns, including land-use changes, water balance in the climate, temperature fluctuations, and disturbances are induced by human activities.

Recognising the need for a systematic approach to understand and mitigate elephant deaths, the study has recommended a structured protocol akin to Tamil Nadu’s Elephant Death Audit Framework (EDAF). The proposed framework would facilitate comprehensive investigations into the causes of elephant deaths, helping to identify patterns, assess threats, and implement targeted conservation measures effectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.