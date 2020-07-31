84 of 89 cases via local contact in Kottayam

After a brief respite lasting two days, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam rose sharply on Friday with 89 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.
According to officials, 84 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while two persons landed from abroad. The remaining three patients came from other States.
Of the local contact cases, Paippad reported the highest number, with 15 persons testing positive. Kurichy panchayat reported seven cases while Erumeli, Athirampuzha, and Ettumanur municipality reported six cases each.
Changanassery municipality and Mundakkayam panchayat reported five cases each.
65 recoveries
Sixty-five persons who had recovered from the disease were discharged from various hospitals.
The district presently has 567 active cases while 627 persons have recovered so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath