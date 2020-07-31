84 of 89 cases via local contact in Kottayam

After a brief respite lasting two days, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam rose sharply on Friday with 89 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to officials, 84 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while two persons landed from abroad. The remaining three patients came from other States.

Of the local contact cases, Paippad reported the highest number, with 15 persons testing positive. Kurichy panchayat reported seven cases while Erumeli, Athirampuzha, and Ettumanur municipality reported six cases each.

Changanassery municipality and Mundakkayam panchayat reported five cases each.

65 recoveries

Sixty-five persons who had recovered from the disease were discharged from various hospitals.

The district presently has 567 active cases while 627 persons have recovered so far.