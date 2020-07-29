84 new cases in Kollam

While the district reported 84 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the number of recoveries touched 146, recording a sharp spike compared to the 70 on Tuesday.

Among the recovered patients is Asma Beevi, a 105-year-old Anchal resident, who was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam on July 20 with symptoms including fever and cough. The hospital had deployed a special medical team for the oldest patient in the State and she left the COVID-19 ward spreading hope amidst all the gloom.

The persons who tested positive for SARS-C0V-2 on Wednesday include 77 contact cases, 6 NoRKs and a doctor working at Kottarakara Taluk Hospital. The district currently has 8,697 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 27,965. While 584 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 6,131 primary and 1,768 secondary contacts of the fresh cases.

More facilities at hospital

Meanwhile, the Health Department has scaled up containment measures and introduced additional facilities worth ₹2 crore at Government Medical College, Kollam. A new RT-PCR lab for COVID-19 testing , renovated ICU for positive patients and the plasmapheresis machine for plasma therapy were inaugurated on Wednesday by Health Minister K.K.Shylaja through video conferencing.

At present GMC Hospital, district’s first COVID-19 hospital has 500 beds and 42 ventilators for COVID-19 patients. The renovated ICU has 18 beds with ventilators, multipara monitors, RO plants for dialysis and external monitor facility.

The services of a critical care unit that includes a nephrologist, cardiologist, neurologist, anaesthesiologist, pulmonologist and physician will be available 24x7.