GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

8.4 kg ganja seized from bus passenger at Velanthavalam

March 08, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officers seized 8.43 kg ganja from a man hailing from Odisha during a combing operation at the State border on Friday. The Kerala Mobile Intervention Unit (KEMU) and the check post officers jointly made the seizure from a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Velanthavalam check post.

The Excise team led by KEMU officer-in-charge Aneesh Mohan seized the ganja from 24-year-old Vijay Dogri. It was suspected that Vijay had brought ganja from Odisha for sale in Kerala.

Deputy Excise Commissioner V. Robert said that Vijay would be produced before a court at Chittur. He said a detailed investigation had begun to identify the deeper links of those involved in the interstate ganja trade.

Mr. Robert said that the KEMU would intensify its activities in Chittur taluk in the coming days.

Apart from Mr. Mohan, the other Excise officers who took part in the search were preventive officers J.R. Ajit, Shaikh Dawood, Moosappa, and Sajeev T.C., and civil excise officer Lindesh.

Any complaints about liquor, drugs, or tobacco can be made at the following numbers: 0492-3222272 (Excise circle office, Chittur), 9400069610 (Excise circle inspector, Chittur), 0491-2505897 (Excise division office, Palakkad), and 155358 (Toll-free number, Palakkad district).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.