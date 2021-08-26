84-day gap for better efficacy: Centre tells HC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the 84-day gap between the two doses of Covishield had been prescribed in order to have an improved efficacy of the vaccines and not due to the non-availability of vaccines.

When a petition seeking to narrow down the gaps for individual buyers of vaccines came up for hearing, the Central government counsel submitted that the decision on the dose intervals had been taken on the recommendations of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and inputs from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar had last time asked the Centre to clarify on what basis the 84 days gap between two doses of Covishield had been prescribed. The court wanted to know whether the stipulation of the 84-day interval between the two doses of Covidshield was based on the availability of the vaccine or its efficacy.

The court had made the observations while hearing the writ petition by Kitex Garments Ltd., Kochi, seeking a directive to the State government to allow it to administer the second dose of the vaccine to its employees before completion of the 84-day period.