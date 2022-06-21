83.87% pass in Plus Two higher secondary exams

28,450 get A+ grade in all subjects, 53 students secure 1200/1200

As many as 83.87% of the students who sat for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations this year have become eligible for higher studies. Like the SSLC examinations, the pass percentage in the Plus Two examinations too has taken dipped – it is 4.07 percentage points less than 87.94% last year.

The fall is perceived to be the result of the General Education department’s attempts to prevent a repeat of last year when both examinations and evaluation were alleged to have been very liberal. It fixed focus areas and the number of questions from it this year.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations here on Tuesday.

Higher studies

Of the 3,61,091 students who appeared for the examinations in the school going regular category, 3,02,865 became eligible for higher studies. The number of students who got A+ grade in all subjects was 28,450. It was 48,383 last year. Fifty-three students secured 1200/1200 in the examinations this year.

The number of schools which had 100% pass was 78. Of these, three were government schools, 23 aided, 44 unaided, and eight special schools.

The pass percentage for the various streams was - Science – 86.14, Commerce – 85.69, and Humanities – 75.61.

Aided schools registered the maximum pass percentage – 86.02, down from 90.37 last year. Government schools registered a pass percentage of 81.72, a drop from 85.02 last year. Unaided schools had a pass percentage of 81.12. It was 87.67 last year.

In the open school category, the pass percentage was 47.19, a dip from 53 in 2021. In the technical stream, the pass percentage was 68.71, down from 84.39 last year.

In the art stream, conducted at Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, the success rate was 86.57%, down from 98.75% last year.