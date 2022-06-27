837 ration licensees willing to establish K-Stores: Anil

Five multi-service centres to be launched in each district in initial phase

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said that 837 licensees have evinced interest in partnering with the government to establish Kerala Stores (or K-Stores). The government intended to launch at least five such multi-service centres in each district in the initial phase of the project, he added.

Responding to queries in the House on Monday, Mr. Anil said the upgraded ration outlets will facilitate banking transactions up to ₹5,000 using smart ration cards, and offer Sabari products at subsidised rates, utility payment services and mini-LPG cylinders in addition to the existing public distribution system (PDS) services. An allocation of ₹1 crore has been made during the 2022-23 fiscal for the initiative that is expected to boost ration dealers’ income.

Requirements

The proposed outlets will have an area of not less than 300 sq ft. Ration dealers who express willingness to establish the outlets will be provided priority. Preference will also be given for those outlets situated in locations where there are no Supplyco outlets, banks and Akshaya centres within a radius of 2 km.

Loans, insurance

Mr. Anil said the government is mulling extending benefits to the selected ration outlets to enhance infrastructure facilities. Each K-Store must have space sufficient for storing foodgrains for two months. The possibility of enabling loans up to ₹2 lakh for ration dealers from banks, with the government providing guarantee, is also being explored. An insurance scheme is also planned for licensees who establish the stores.