835 cases registered against CAA protesters in Kerala

March 15, 2024 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Of the 206 cases under the consideration of the court, the government has agreed to withdraw 84 cases.

The Hindu Bureau

Police trying to remove DYFI activists who blocked a train in Alappuzha in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. File photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 835 cases were registered against those who participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, while addressing the media here on Thursday.

Of these, 629 cases were quashed by the courts. Of the 206 cases under the consideration of the court, the government has agreed to withdraw 84 cases. The decision has to be taken by the respective courts. Only one case is in the investigation stage. Application should be filed with the government for settling the case. Only those cases wherein no application for settlement has been filed and cases wherein serious offences have been committed are being continued, Mr. Vijayan said.

