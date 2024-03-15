835 cases registered against CAA protesters in Kerala

March 15, 2024 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A total of 835 cases were registered against those who participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, while addressing the media here on Thursday.

Of these, 629 cases were quashed by the courts. Of the 206 cases under the consideration of the court, the government has agreed to withdraw 84 cases. The decision has to be taken by the respective courts. Only one case is in the investigation stage. Application should be filed with the government for settling the case. Only those cases wherein no application for settlement has been filed and cases wherein serious offences have been committed are being continued, Mr. Vijayan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.