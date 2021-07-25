833 more test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

25 July 2021 22:59 IST

1,263 new cases of COVID in Kollam, 914 cases in Alappuzha, 478 in Pathanamthitta

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Kottayam with 833 persons testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 826 persons including two health workers contracted the virus through local transmission.

TPR at 9.77%

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 9.77%.

With 92 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Changanassery that recorded 42 cases.

As many as 495 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 6885.

Meanwhile, 31,787 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 478 persons tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 475 persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

The contact source of four cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.2%. With 44 cases, Kodumon Panchayat reported the highest number of cases, followed by Chennerkkara with 23 cases. With 455 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 4,980 active cases.

Kollam

The district reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,460 recoveries on Sunday.

While 1,255 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include two persons from other States and six health workers.

At present the district has 31,282 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 18,80,216. While 1,763 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 3,05,673 primary and 18,746 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district logged 914 cases on Sunday. It also recorded one COVID-19-related death. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 9.35%. Of the fresh cases, 912 patients contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of two others remains unknown. Meanwhile, 660 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 8,460.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha bureaus)