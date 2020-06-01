Kerala

83-year-old among 3 recover from virus in Kottayam

Two came from abroad and one from Bengaluru

Three persons including an 83-year-old woman, who recovered from COVID-19, were discharged from the Government Medical College here on Monday.

Officials said the persons who recovered from the disease were an 83-year-old woman from Manganam, 23-year-old woman from Meenadam and a 47-year-old man from Karukachal.

The old woman had landed from Dubai and was remaining in institutional quarantine when tested positive for the virus.

The woman from Meenadam had reached Kottayam from Bengaluru while the Karukachal native came from Abu Dhabi on May 18.

No fresh cases

Meanwhile, the district here on Monday reported no fresh cases of the disease for the second consecutive day.

As many as 17 persons from the district are under treatment for the disease while 26 others are under observation in hospitals.

The total number of sample tests conducted till Monday was 4,001 and of this, the test results of 626 samples are yet to be received.

As many as 5,908 persons including 693 persons who landed from various overseas destinations remain in quarantine in the district.

