83% of Alappuzha-Changanassery road project completed

September 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As much as 83% of the work on the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road reconstruction project has been completed. However, delay in getting approval for the revised estimate for the construction of the Pallathuruthy bridge along with slow progress being made in the completion of the Pandarakalam flyover and Muttar bridge have hampered the overall progress of the project. As per the original plan, the project, which is aimed at preventing flooding of the road during the monsoon season, should be completed by November 2023.

Hurdles ahead

“Except for the Pallathuruthy and Muttar bridges and Pandarakalam flyover, the rest of the works will be completed within the stipulated time-frame. The construction of the Pallathuruthy bridge will take a year to be completed, once the revised estimate is approved. The Pandarakalam flyover work is at a standstill and can be resumed after increasing the height of Kerala State Electricity Board’s transmission tower in the area. The Muttar bridgework, which was initially hit by a delay in land acquisition, is making progress,” said an official.

Bridgework stopped

Earlier, the Inland Waterways Authority of India stopped the Pallathuruthy bridgework citing a violation of criteria regarding its height and width. The construction firm submitted a revised plan and the IWAI approved it last year. Though the firm subsequently submitted the revised estimate to the State Finance department, approval is yet to be given.

The 24.14-km AC road, under the Kerala State Transport Project, is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at a cost of ₹649.76 crore. The project includes the construction of five flyovers, three major bridges, 14 small bridges, three causeways, and culverts among other works.

The construction of four flyovers at Nazareth Junction, Jyothi Junction, Mankombu and Onnamkara has been completed. Of the major bridges, Kidangara and Nedumudi have been completed. Likewise, construction of minor bridges, causeways and culverts have also been completed. Works related to drainages, ducts and pavements with a width of 1.5 metres on both sides of the road and road tarring are nearing completion.

Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 metres. The AC road work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).