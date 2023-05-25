82.95% pass in Plus Two higher secondary, 78.39% pass in VHSE

May 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a year where the focus areas introduced to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 the past two years were dropped, 82.95% of the students who sat for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations became eligible for higher studies. The pass percentage this year dipped by 0.92 percentage points from the 83.87 last year.

Announcing the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary results here on Thursday, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said 33,815 higher secondary students had secured full A+ in all subjects. This was 5,365 more than that last year.

Seventy-one students secured 1200/1200. Last year, 53 students had full marks.

The Minister confirmed that grace marks had been allowed this year after a gap of two years, but did not specify how many students had secured grace marks.

Of the 3,76,135 students who appeared for the examinations in the school going regular category, 3,12,005 became eligible for higher studies. These included 1,73,731 girls (89.31%) and 1,38,274 boys (76.13%).

The pass percentage for various streams was: Science – 87.31, Commerce – 82.75, and Humanities – 71.93.

The number of schools which had 100% pass was 76. Of these, eight were government schools, 25 aided, 32 unaided, and 12 special schools. Ten schools recorded a pass percentage below 30.

Aided schools registered the maximum pass percentage – 86.31, up from 86.02 last year. Unaided schools had a pass percentage of 82.7, up from 81.12 last year. Government schools registered a pass percentage of 79.19, a drop from 81.72 last year. Special schools had a pass percentage of 99.32.

Of the 33,815 students who got full A+, 26,001 were girls and 7,814 boys. As many as 24,849 of them were from Science stream, 3,172 from Humanities, and 5,794 from Commerce.

In the technical stream, the pass percentage was 75.3, up from 68.71 last year. Ninety-eight students got full A+ marks.

In the art stream, conducted at Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, the success rate was 89.06%, up from 86.57% last year. Two students got full A+.

In the open school (SCOLE-Kerala) category, the pass percentage was 48.73, up from 47.19 last year. As many as 494 students secured A+ in all subjects.

In the private compartmental category, 31.25% qualified for higher studies. The pass percentage last year was 36.78. The last date to apply for revaluation, copy of answer scripts, and scrutiny is May 31.

The last date to apply for the Save-a-Year (SAY) examinations is May 29. The exams will be held from June 21.

VHSE results

In the vocational higher secondary examinations, 78.39% of those who appeared for the Continuous Evaluation and Grading NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Framework) examination qualified for higher studies. This was 78.26 last year.

As many as 28,495 students had appeared for the examinations, and 22,338 qualified – 9,499 girls and 12,839 boys.

The pass percentage in Science was 78.76, Humanities – 71.75, and Commerce – 77.76.

Twenty schools had 100% results. Of them, 12 were government schools and eight aided. Twenty schools also had pass percentage below 50%. As many as 373 students secured full A+ grade this year, against 187 last year.

Wayanad district had the highest pass percentage – 83.63, while Pathanamthitta had the least – 68.48. Three of the four schools for those with speech and hearing challenges registered 100% results.