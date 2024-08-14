820 stray dogs vaccinated in Alappuzha

The mass anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs within the Alappuzha municipal limits is making progress. As many as 820 strays in 35 wards have been inoculated so far.

On Wednesday alone 163 strays were vaccinated. The municipality launched the mega vaccination drive on August 8 after more than 20 people suffered dog bites in different parts of the municipal area last week. The civic body aims to vaccinate the entire stray dog population in the municipal area over the next couple of weeks. The drive is carried out with the help of a 25-member team comprising livestock inspectors, veterinary surgeons, attenders, and municipal health workers.

Strays are captured by specially trained dog catchers and vaccinated by veterinary doctors. The inoculated dogs are then marked using fabric paint before being released. The drive, which began in Kommady, Poonthoppu, Ashramam, Mannath, Chathanad, Arattuvazhi and Power House wards, was extended to other areas in recent days.

Municipal authorities said that once the vaccination drive was completed, the civic body would implement an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for the vaccinated dogs with the support of Alappuzha District Panchayat. Initially, strays will be sterilised at the ABC centre at Kanichukulangara. After sterilisation, dogs will be kept in kennels for post-operative care for a few days before releasing at the places of their capture after affixing ear tags for identification.

Officials said that once the ABC centre set up at Sea View ward in Alappuzha municipality was made operational, the sterilisation procedures would be shifted there from Kanichulangara. The ABC centre at Sea View ward was built with funding from the district panchayat, but has not been opened yet. Sources said that strict provisions set by the Animal Welfare Board of India had delayed the commencement of sterilisation and other activities at the centre.

