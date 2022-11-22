82 roads in Ettumanur to be elevated into BM and BC standard

November 22, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 82 roads in the Ettumanur Assembly constituency are being elevated to the Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete (BM and BC) standard, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

Inaugurating works on a new bridge at Company Kadavu across the Meenachilar on the Etumanur-Punnathura road on Monday, Mr. Vasavan said the works of 20 roads had already been completed. On the occasion, the Minister also announced the plans to kick-start works on the long-awaited approach road of the railway overbridge at Caritas in December.

Holding that acquisition of land for the proposed ring road in Ettumanur was soon slated to complete, the Minister said the approach roads of the new bridge at Company Kadavu too would be constructed as per the B.M. and B.C. norms. He also directed the contractor agency to construct a temporary footbridge parallel to the upcoming bridge until completion of the works.

Lovely George, chairperson of the Ettumanur municipality, presided over the function. Thomas Chazikadan, MP, delivered the keynote address.

The new bridge, being constructed at a cost of ₹10.9 crore, will be 11-metre-wide and 83.4-metre-long. It will replace the 2.75-metre-wide bridge that exists currently at the location.

