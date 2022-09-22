82 ‘no drone zones’ declared in State

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 22, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as drones and lantern kites in the peripheries of 82 special security zones and vital installations in the State that have been declared ‘no drone zones’.

While the State had earlier banned such aerial platforms within a radius of 500 metres from security zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued a Standard Operating Procedure that restricted drones within a radius of 2 km around vital/strategical installations and within a distance of 3 km from the perimeter of any civil, private or defence airports.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Subsequently, the Kerala Police have identified 82 such zones in the State where the use of drones will be restricted. That include the Kerala Raj Bhavan, Legislative Assembly, the official residences of the Chief Minister and other Ministers, all airports in the State, Vizhinjam harbour, VSSC, Southern Air Command, Technopark, Idukki arch dam, Moolamattom Power House, Cochin Shipyard, Kerala High Court, Southern Naval Command, Thampanoor KSRTC bus station and Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app