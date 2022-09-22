82 ‘no drone zones’ declared in State

The government has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as drones and lantern kites in the peripheries of 82 special security zones and vital installations in the State that have been declared ‘no drone zones’.

While the State had earlier banned such aerial platforms within a radius of 500 metres from security zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued a Standard Operating Procedure that restricted drones within a radius of 2 km around vital/strategical installations and within a distance of 3 km from the perimeter of any civil, private or defence airports.

Subsequently, the Kerala Police have identified 82 such zones in the State where the use of drones will be restricted. That include the Kerala Raj Bhavan, Legislative Assembly, the official residences of the Chief Minister and other Ministers, all airports in the State, Vizhinjam harbour, VSSC, Southern Air Command, Technopark, Idukki arch dam, Moolamattom Power House, Cochin Shipyard, Kerala High Court, Southern Naval Command, Thampanoor KSRTC bus station and Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.