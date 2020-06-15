82 new cases in State, one death takes toll to 20

Thiruvananthapuram

15 June 2020 23:51 IST

73 more recover from disease

The State reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the active number of cases to 1,348.

While one more death was recorded taking the toll to 20, 73 were reported to have recovered from the disease on Monday.

A 67-year-old man, residing at Vanchiyoor in the capital, had for long serious respiratory diseases and heart ailments too, an official release issued by the Health Department said. However, he does not have a travel history nor has he been in contact with anyone with a travel history and the source of his infection is unknown.

Of the 20 deaths reported so far in the State, there have been seven deaths wherein the infection was acquired through “contact” or the source of infection remains totally unknown. All cases were reported to have other co-morbidities.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 72 are imported cases of infection in people from abroad or from other parts of the country. Nine are cases wherein the infection was acquired through contact with known or unknown sources.

A total of 2,543 persons in the State have been infected with COVID-19 ever since the outbreak began. Out of this, 1,174 persons have recovered so far.

Till yesterday, Kerala had nearly 2.5 lakh people who were under the State’s surveillance and quarantine list. On Monday, 1,29,971 people were cleared from this list, after them having completed the mandatory 14-day home/institutional quarantine.

At present, the State has put 1,18,704 people in home or institutional quarantine and another 2,023 with mild symptoms have been isolated in hospitals.

A total of 1,14,753 people have been tested so far for SARS-CoV-2 in the State as part of routine sampling while another 31,424 samples have been tested as part of sentinel surveillance.

Five new regions in Thrissur, Ksaragod, and Kannur districts entered the hotspot list, while two other regions in Palakkad were dropped from the list. The total number of hotspots in the State now is 125.