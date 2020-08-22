82 new cases, 54 recoveries in Kollam

The district reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 recoveries on Friday. While 77 patients contracted the virus through contact, three persons are from abroad and two others had travelled from West Bengal and Telangana. Kollam currently has 9,479 people under observation. While 312 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 10,268 primary and 2,596 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. At present, Kollam has 780 active cases.

Harbour closed

Meanwhile, the district administration has closed the Neendakara harbour for two days as part of COVID-19 preventive measures. Sakthikulangara harbour was closed on Wednesday after a number of workers including fishers tested positive.