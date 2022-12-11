8.2 kg ganja seized from train at Thampanoor station

December 11, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A joint team of Excise and Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 8.2 kg of ganja from a train at Thampanoor on Sunday.

The ganja was stored in four packets in a backpack hidden under a seat of a general compartment at the rear of the 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Swarna Jayanti Express that had stopped on platform three of the station.

A joint team led by Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti-narcotic Special Squad Circle Inspector B.L. Shibu and Thiruvananthapuram RPF Sub Inspector P. Gopalakrishnan inspected the station as part of a Christmas and New Year special drive.

Investigation has been launched to locate the person who tried to smuggle in the ganja.

The Thiruvaananthapuram Excise Special Squad’s shadow team and the RPF have been conducting a secret investigation after it came to light that ganja was being smuggled in via the rail route.

The inspections will be intensified in the coming days, Mr. Shibu said.

