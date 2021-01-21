81.82% polling in byelection in Pullazhi

Registering a record polling, 81.82% voters exercised their franchise in the byelection held to the Pullazhi division of the Thrissur city Corporation on Thursday.
Of the 4,533 voters, 3,709 cast their votes. Brisk polling was witnessed from the morning itself. Polling was held in three booths arranged at Little Flower Convent School.
Election to the Pullazhi division was postponed following death of Left Democratic Front candidate M.K. Mukundan.
Six in fray
There are six candidates in the election fray — Madathil Ramankutty (LDF); K. Ramanadhan (UDF); Santhosh Pullazhi (NDA); Jogish A. John (Aam Admi Party); Antony Pullazhi (Independent ) and Joshy Thaikkad (Independent).
Polling started by 7 a.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m. Two COVID-19 patients cast their votes in booth number two and three in booth number three by maintaining COVID-19 protocols during the allotted time. Some of the COVID-19 patients had already sent their postal votes.
Counting will be held at Maharajas Technical Institute from 8 a.m. on Saturday. Postal votes will be counted first.
People can follow results through e-trend.
