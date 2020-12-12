₹81.5-crore Central package for State

Kerala has received ₹81.5 crore under the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.
The amount released is the first tranche of the ₹163 crore sanctioned for the State under the scheme for “Special assistance to States for capital expenditure.”
The scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the State governments which are facing difficult financial environment due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising out of the COVID-19 situation.
The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors such as health, rural development, water supply, irrigation, power, transport, education, urban development.
Part–I of the scheme covers the north-eastern region. Part-II is for all other States.
Part-III of the scheme is aimed at pushing various citizen-centric reforms in the States. This amount will be available only to those States which carry out at least three out of the four reforms specified by the Ministry of Finance on the reform-linked additional borrowing permissions.
One nation one ration card, ease of doing business, urban local body/ utility reform and power sector reforms are the four reforms.
