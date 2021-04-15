8,126 cases in State

TPR shoots up to 13%, 20 more deaths reported

Kerala added 8,126 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Thursday, when 60,900 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) remained high at 13.34%.

Kerala’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 11,97,301cases.

The active case pool in the State now has 63,650 patients, with cases rising in all districts. Ernakulam, where disease transmission has been intense, has 9,277 active patients. The district has surpassed Kozhikode, which has 9,158 patients, followed by Kannur (6,816). Active case load is swelling fast in Thiruvananthapuram too, which now has 5,280 patients.

With 2,700 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began touched 11,28,475.

New hospital admissions in the State on Thursday rose to 1,479. On the day, 15,221 people were newly added to the pool of people on home or institutional quarantine. A total of 1,85,893 persons are now in home or on institutional quarantine in the State.

The addition of 20 new deaths that took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Thursday took the State’s cumulative COVID-19 toll till date to 4,856 deaths.

Kannur and Kottayam reported four deaths each, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, three each, while two deaths each were reported from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kozhikode.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State rose to 699 on Thursday, according to official reports, while the number of patients requiring ventilator assistance is 199.

Among districts, cases are surging in Ernakulam, which reported the maximum number of cases with 1,267 cases, followed by Kozhikode 1,062, Thiruvananthapuram 800, Kottayam 751, Malappuram 744, Thrissur 704, Kannur 649, Palakkad 481, Kollam 399, Pathanamthitta 395, Alappuzha 345, Idukki 205, Wayanad 166, and Kasaragod 158 cases.