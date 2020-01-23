8,102 title deeds to be distributed today

Nearly 40,000 applications for title deeds are pending before the Revenue Department, as the district gears up for ‘pattaya mela’ on Friday.

The number of title deeds to be distributed at the mela is 8,102, selected from nearly 19,000 applications found eligible.

According to Revenue Department officials, of the 40,000 applications received, many were found ineligible in the preliminary verification itself. They were without proper documents or claims on land.

Various categories

The title deeds are given under various categories depending on the area. In addition to the title deeds under the forest rights rules, deeds are given to land in tribal settlements outside forests, and in Wagamon under the Peerumade taluk where a land tribunal verification was held to ascertain claims.

The title deeds are made ready after survey, land verification, and examining official documents.

The rest of the applications will be considered and steps taken to allot title deeds to deserving applications, according to officials.

After the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power in the State, 20,419 title deeds were given away. Under the United Democratic Front (UDF) government, 20,419 title deeds were distributed in the district.

The government had allotted title deeds for five cents each to the landless people at Kuttyarvalley, near Munnar, recently. The intention is to allot them houses under the LIFE Mission scheme.

They are eligible for houses under the scheme if an agreement is signed with the grama panchayat before January 31.

However, due to official delay, the beneficiaries are unable to pay tax, which is mandatory for signing the agreement.