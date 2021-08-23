810 test positive in capital

Test positivity rate touches 11.8%

Sparking concerns of a possible third COVID-19 wave, the district’s test positivity rate continued its upward trend to touch 11.8% on Monday. The active caseload also grew to 9,332 when 810 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. A total of 601 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours.

Among the fresh cases, 740 cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Five health workers have also been diagnosed with the infection.

The district administration has currently placed 27,363 people in quarantine. The death toll in the district currently stood at 3,472, according to official statistics.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has declared the Panchayat Office ward in Amboori grama panchayat as containment zone and the Anthiyoorkonam and Ambanthala areas in Anthiyoorkonam ward in Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat as micro-containment zones.

Meanwhile, the existing containment zones in Poonkulam ward in Thiruvananthpuram Corporation and Nadayara, Thachankonam and Papanasam wards in Varkala Municipality have been withdrawn.