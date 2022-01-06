81% in the 18+ group fully vaccinated in Kerala: Minister

In the 15-18 age group, 14% given first dose

The State has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 98.6% of the eligible population above 18 years of age, while 81% have been fully vaccinated, Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday.

Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur, and Wayanad districts have completed 100% coverage of the eligible population with the first dose of vaccine.

On Thursday, 70,852 children in the 15-18 year age group were administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Till now, 14% of children in the 15-18 year age group — 2,15,515 children — have been covered with the first dose of Covaxin.

Special vaccination sites

The State has set up 677 special vaccination sites for children, apart from 917 sites for vaccinating those above 18 years of age.

As part of the special vaccination drive for children, vaccination sites will be open on all days of the week, except Wednesday, at the district/general/taluk hospitals and community health centres.

Children can be vaccinated at primary/family health centres on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday also.