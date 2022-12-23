  1. EPaper
₹81 cr. sanctioned for building 400 flats for fishers at Muttathara

Project will be implemented under ‘Punargeham’

December 23, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned ₹81 crore for the construction of 400 flats in Muttathara village for fishworker families in Thiruvananthapuram, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Friday. The project will be implemented under the ‘Punargeham’ programme, Mr. Balagopal said.

Proper rehabilitation of families affected by coastal erosion had been one of the demands raised by the Latin Archdiocese-led action council which had led the protracted struggle against the Vizhinjam seaport. The ‘Punargeham’ project of the Fisheries Department seeks the rehabilitation of families residing within 50 metres of the tidal zone.

