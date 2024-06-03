GIFT a SubscriptionGift
81 bottles of heroin seized in ‘Operation Clean Perumbavoor’ drive

Updated - June 03, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 11:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested with 81 bottles of heroin in a raid conducted as part of Operation Clean Perumbavoor.

The arrested is Athabur Rahman, 28, of Nagaon, Assam. He was arrested by a special team led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohith Rawat. The seizure was made from his rented home at Pulluvazhi.

The police had approached Athabur in the guise of clients. He had been under surveillance for some time. The drug was smuggled in from Assam targeting migrant workers. He also used to sell drugs through middlemen, said the police.

Since the launch of Operation Clean Perumbavoor, over 300 bottles of heroin, banned tobacco products, ganja, and MDMA worth lakhs of rupees have been seized.

