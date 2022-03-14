809 new cases in State

1,597 new recoveries

The COVID-19 case graph in Kerala registered a three-digit figure for the second consecutive day after a long gap of 19 months on Monday, with the State logging 809 new cases, when 18,467 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in Kerala continues to fall and there are 7,980 people with COVID-19 in the State as on Monday. A total of 1,597 people were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 10.4% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

On Monday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State was just 848. New hospital admissions on the day was 101.

On Monday, the State declared 7 COVID deaths which had occurred in the last few days . The State also added 71 pending deaths to the official list of fatalities.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,886. Of these, 31,209 (46.6%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,21,907 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 141 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 111, Kollam 84, Kottayam 83, Idukki 69, Kozhikode 56, Thrissur 55, Pathanamthitta 43, Kannur 37, Palakkad 33, Alappuzha 32, Malappuram 29, Wayanad 28. and Kasaragod 8.