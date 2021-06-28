8,063 fresh cases in State

TPR at 9.44%, active cases dips to 96,012

Kerala reported 8,063 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when 85,445 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

This dip in cases is a Monday phenomenon evident in the State since the beginning of the pandemic, when testing dips significantly over the weekend.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State, which had remained steady around 10% for the past few days, touched 9.44% on the day.

The epidemic curve continues to remain on a plateau as disease transmission is still active in the community, generating a steady number of new cases and recoveries on a daily basis.

The State’s active case pool, which had been hovering around one lakh plus cases since the past several days, dipped to 96,012 on Monday with 11,529 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

The cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 12,989 with the State adding 110 deaths, which occurred since the past two or three days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Monday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 1,936 on Monday, which took the total number of patients being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals to 25,687.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State on Monday was 2,218 and is showing a declining trend. However, the numbers are yet to show a significant dip as new patients continue to get admitted to ICUs. The number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 868.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 28,96,957 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of 1,100 cases, Thrissur 944, Kollam 833, Malappuram 824, Kozhikode 779, Ernakulam 721, Palakkad 687, Kasaragod 513, Alappuzha 451, Kannur 450, Kottayam 299, Pathanamthitta 189, Wayanad 175, and Idukki 98.