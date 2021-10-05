806 test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

05 October 2021 22:40 IST

755 cases in Kollam and 514 in Pathanamthitta

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 806 people testing positive for the disease on Monday

Of the fresh cases, 800 people including two health workers contracted the virus through local transmission, a pressnote said.

With 96 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Eattumanur, which recorded 41 cases .

As many as 977 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 4,610.

Meanwhile, 50,632 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Kollam

Kollam reported 755 new cases of COVID-19 and 108 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 751 patients contracted the virus through contact, the others include four health workers.

At present the district has 42,994 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 24,57,639. While 1,619 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 3,82,751 primary and 20,954 secondary contacts of the cases.

The test positivity rate in Kollam is 11.1 %.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 514 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 510 contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of three cases were yet to be ascertained. With 36 cases, Pathanamathitta municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ranni-Perunad, which reported 25 cases. The disease also claimed six lives in the district With 804 recoveries during the day, the number of active cases stood at 6,168.

(With contributions from bureaus in Kollam and Pathanamthitta)