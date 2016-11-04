80,000 ducks culled in Alappuzha so far

More than 80,000 ducks have been culled till Thursday evening in the district in the operations started since the confirmation of bird flu a week ago. About 40,000 ducks were culled at various locations in the district on Thursday. The operations will continue in the coming days as the deaths of birds due to avian influenza have been showing no signs of abatement.

More than 20 rapid response teams consisting of experts, officials, workers, and people’s representatives have been on the job at places such as Thakazhy, Cheruthana, Pallippad, Champakkulam, Muttar, Edathua, Chennithala and Neelamperoor.

The assurance given by authorities that the H5N8 strain of the virus that has afflicted the ducks normally does not get transmitted to human beings has offered little solace to the farmers. The farmers are worried at the uncertainty over the compensation package they might get.

The farmers had received varied compensation based on the age of ducks culled when the flu hit the district in 2014.

Unaccounted deaths

Though the authorities have taken note of the number of ducks being culled, all the dead birds have not been accounted for. Many birds had died and were destroyed prior to the official confirmation of the disease.

Meanwhile, the restrictions imposed on the transportation of flocks have been partially lifted in the areas where new cases of infection have not surfaced.

Duck farmers will be permitted to take their flock to nearby fields for feeding, subject to certification by veterinarians that the flock is disease-free.

Under the prevailing rules on tackling the disease, birds within 1-km radius of the area struck by the disease would have to be culled. But officials who reviewed the situation have decided to waive the rule and to cull only the flock among which the incidence of the disease has been identified.

Farmers concerned over compensation package

Relaxation on culling rules