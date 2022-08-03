8,000 gelatine sticks found abandoned near Shoranur

Police examining the boxes containing gelatine sticks at Vadanamkurissi, near Shoranur, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 03, 2022 20:24 IST

A large cache of explosives were recovered from near a granite quarry at Vadanamkurissi, near Shoranur, in the district on Wednesday. The cache contained 8,000-odd gelatine sticks in 40 boxes.

The police said the gelatine sticks were suspected to have been used for breaking rocks in quarries. There were about 200 sticks in each box. The boxes were found abandoned on a road to the quarry. Local people said there was a mystery behind the detection of such a large quantity of explosives.

The police were informed when some local people noticed the boxes containing gelatin sticks around midday. A police team from Shoranur and a revenue team under the Pattambi tahsildar reached the spot and examined the explosives.

Local people demanded an investigation into the incident and legal action against those responsible for leaving the explosives on the road. The police said they had started an investigation.