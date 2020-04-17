Kerala

8-year-old succumbs to burns

One of the three children, who suffered severe burns while playing in front of their house at Nellikatte, died at a hospital in Kozhikode on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as 8-year-old Fathima, daughter of A.T. Thajudheen, a resident of Nellikatte. She had sustained 90% burn injuries.

The children were playing inside a pit dug in front of the house. The pit, which had straw, caught fire when the children torched the straw with a matchstick. The children could not come out of the pit and they suffered grievous burn injuries.

Fathima’s brothers, 10-year-old Ashique and 13-year-old Abdulla, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. They sustained over 50% burns.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the government would ensure treatment for both the children in the hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 9:55:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/8-year-old-succumbs-to-burns/article31369463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY