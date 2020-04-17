8-year-old succumbs to burns

One of the three children, who suffered severe burns while playing in front of their house at Nellikatte, died at a hospital in Kozhikode on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as 8-year-old Fathima, daughter of A.T. Thajudheen, a resident of Nellikatte. She had sustained 90% burn injuries.
The children were playing inside a pit dug in front of the house. The pit, which had straw, caught fire when the children torched the straw with a matchstick. The children could not come out of the pit and they suffered grievous burn injuries.
Fathima’s brothers, 10-year-old Ashique and 13-year-old Abdulla, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. They sustained over 50% burns.
Meanwhile, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the government would ensure treatment for both the children in the hospital.
