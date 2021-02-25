8 SDPI workers held for murder

ALAPPUZHA

25 February 2021 23:20 IST

Dawn-to-dusk hartal observed by BJP turns violent at Cherthala

The police on Thursday arrested eight Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Nandhu Krishna at Vayalar near Cherthala.

The arrested have been identified as Suneer, 39, of Cherthala; Yasir, 32, of Arookutty; Abdul Khader, 52, of Vayalar; Nishad, 32, of Aroor; Anas, 24, of Ezhupunna; Shabudin, 49, of Cherthala; Riyaz, 38, of Panavally; and Anzil, 33, of Cherthala.

Advertising

Advertising

The RSS worker was hacked to death allegedly by SDPI workers at Nagankulangara Junction around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to officials, tension had been brewing between the rival organisations for the past couple of days. On Wednesday, both the RSS and SDPI activists took out separate protest marches.

They, later, clashed at Nagankulankara Junction resulting in the death. Another RSS activist K.S. Nandhu who suffered serious injuries has been recuperating at a private hospital in Ernakulam. His severed right elbow was re-attached through a six-hour-long surgery.

Shops vandalised

The investigation into the murder is being conducted by a special investigation team. The arrested were booked for murder, conspiracy, attempt to murder and evidence destruction.

The BJP observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district on Thursday in protest against the murder. The hartal turned violent at Cherthala, where a few shops and vehicles belonging to SDPI activists and sympathisers were torched and vandalised. District Collector A. Alexander imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) at Cherthala and Ambalappuzha taluks until Saturday.

SDPI district president Thahir M.M. alleged that the RSS was unleashing violence in the district.

He said that RSS workers had attacked the SDPI Cherthala mandalam committee office and destroyed flag poles of the party across the district.

Meanwhile, the body of Nandhu Krishna was cremated on his house premises.