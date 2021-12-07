8 samples test negative for Omicron variant

Even as the State continues its vigil over the new virus variant, Omicron, eight out of the 10 COVID samples of international travellers sent for genomic sequencing at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here have tested negative for Omicron.

Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday that two samples each from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta had tested negative for Omicron.

The samples are all from travellers who had come to the State from nations which are in the “high risk” list put out by the Centre and had positive for SARS-CoV2.

On Tuesday, one more person who arrived at Kozhikode airport from one of the “high risk” nations, tested positive for COVID.

Ms. George said that even though the initial samples have not indicated the presence of Omicron, there should not be any let up in vigil.