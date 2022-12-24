ADVERTISEMENT

8 Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu killed as car falls into gorge on Kerala-T.N. border

December 24, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue operations on at the accident spot on the Kottarakkara-Dindigul national highway in Idukki on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border on Friday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eight Sabarimala pilgrims were killed and two others, including a seven-year-old boy, were injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge on Friday night. The incident occurred at the 7th Curve, near Lower Camp, on the Kumily–Lower camp route on the Kottarakkara-Dindigul national highway in Idukki on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

The deceased were residents of Andipatti, near Theni, Tamil Nadu. They have been identified as Nagaraj (49), Muniyandi (50), Devadas (50), Sivakumar (41), Vinodkumar (45), M. Kalai Chelvan (45), Kannichami (45) and and Goala Krishnan (45). Of the 10, seven died on the spot, and one died while being taken to a hospital, the police said.

According to the Kumily police, the accident happened after the driver lost control of the car which then rammed a tree and fell into a 40-ft-deep gorge. The 10 pilgrims were returning to Tamil Nadu after visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The Kumily police and the local residents rushed to the accident spot for the rescue operations.

Peermade deputy superintendent of police J. Kuriakose said the seven-year-old boy, Hariharan, escaped with minor injuries, and his father, Raja, has been admitted to the Theni Medical College Hospital in a serious condition.

“It is suspected that speeding caused the accident as the road stretch is narrow. The vehicle was fully damaged in the incident,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

The police said the bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased after post-mortem examinations at the Theni hospital.

