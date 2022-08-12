8 police officers from State bag Union Home Minister’s Medal

Eight police officers from the State have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2022.

District Police Chiefs R. Karuppasamy and K. Karthick, Additional Assistant Inspector General of Police R. Anand, Deputy Superintendents of Police Viju Kumar Nalinakshan and Immanuel Paul, Inspectors V.S. Vipin and R. Kumar, and Sub- Inspector Mahim Salim will receive the coveted medal.

As many as 151 police personnel, including 28 women police officers, have been selected for the medal that is being presented with the objective to “promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation.”