8 killed as ambulance hits lorry at Thannissery

Eight persons were killed and four others were injured when an ambulance collided with a lorry at Thannissery, about 10 km from here on the Koduvayur route, on Sunday afternoon.

Four of the dead were from Nemmara and the other four were from Vadanamkurussi near Pattambi. All of them were in the ambulance heading for the Government District Hospital here.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle while overtaking another vehicle at a curve and crashed into the lorry. The fish-laden lorry too was speeding. The front portion of the ambulance was destroyed beyond recognition. The victims from Nemmara were identified as Sudheer, 30; Vaishakh, 25; Nikhil, 25; and Sivan, 52. Sudheer was the ambulance driver.

The victims from Vadanamkurussi were Subair, 38; his brother Nazar, 45; Favas, 17; and Umer Farook, 20.

The injured were Farook’s brother Shafi, 13; Abdul Hurair, 29 from Kuttippuram; Faizal, 45, from Ponnani; and Sayed Ibrahim, 40, from Puthunagaram. All of them were admitted to a hospital here.

Shafi’s condition is said to be critical. The other three were in the lorry. The victims had been referred to the Government District Hospital from the Community Health Centre, Nemmara. Those from Vadanamkurussi had reached Nemmara with minor injuries after their vehicle met with an accident at Nelliampathy.

Nikhil, one of the four victims from Nemmara, too had been referred to the District Hospital here after he lost consciousness.

Minister extends help

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan said the government would give financial help to the family of the deceased. Mr. Balan directed District Collector D. Balamurali to provide immediate relief to the families of the dead.