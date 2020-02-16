8 express trains cancelled

Railways have announced cancellation of eight express trains, including Kerala Express, and diversion and rescheduling of services for non-interlocked works at Faridabad station in the Mathura-Hazrat Nizamuddin section of Northern Railway.

Thiruvananthapuram Central- New Delhi Kerala Express (12625) on February 23, 24, and 25 and New Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram Central Kerala Express (12626) on February 26, 27, and 28 stand cancelled.

Ernakulam Junction- Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) on February 23, 24, and 25 and Hazrat Nizamuddin- Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12618) on February 26, 27, and 28 will not run.

Chandigarh- Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express (12218) on February 26 and Kochuveli- Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranti Express (12217) on February 29 will not run.

Kochuveli-Dehradun Express(22659) on February 28 and Dehradun- Kochuveli Express (22660) on March 2 stand cancelled.

Diversion

Thiruvananthapuram Central- New Delhi Kerala Express (12625) on February 28 will be diverted via Agra Cantonment, Mitawali, Khurja Jn. and Ghaziabad stations.

New Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram Central Kerala Express (12626) on February 29 and March 1 will be diverted via Ghaziabad, Chipyana Buzurg, Khurja Jn., Mitawali and Agra Cantonment.

Rescheduling

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (12431) of February 27 has been rescheduled and will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.15 p.m. The same service on February 28 has been rescheduled and will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.45 p.m.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express (12432) of March 1 has been rescheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3.10 p.m.

Amritsar- Kochuveli Express (12484) of March 1 has been rescheduled and will leave Amritsar at 7.55 a.m.