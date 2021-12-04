8 documents ID proof for bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 December 2021 19:33 IST

Polling from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m on December 7

Voters can produce any of the eight documents to establish their identity to cast their vote in the December 7 bypoll to 32 local body wards, the State Election Commission has said.

The following documents can be used; Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passbooks with photographs issued by nationalised banks within six months of the election, photo-affixed SSLC book, and identity card issued by the State Election Commission.

Polling will open at 7 a.m. on December 7 and close at 6 p.m. The bypolls will be held strictly in line with the COVID-19 protocol. Voters are expected to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour such as the use of masks and sanitiser and maintaining physical distance.

Advertising

Advertising

The polled votes will be counted on December 8. Results will be uploaded on lsgelection.kerala.gov.in and the Trend portal of the commission.

The 32 wards going to the booths include the Corporation wards of Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram and Gandhi Nagar in Kochi; and the district panchayat wards of Aroor in Alappuzha, Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad, and Nanmanda in Kozhikode. Ozhinjavalappu in Kanhangad municipality, Chalampadam in Irinjalakuda municipality and Edapallychira in Piravom municipality and several grama panchayat wards across the State also will see polling on December 7.