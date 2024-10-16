GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹8 crore sanctioned for roadworks in Mavelikara constituency

Published - October 16, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned ₹8 crore for the renovation of various roads in the Mavelikara Assembly constituency. The roads to be refurbished are Vathikulam-Chunakara North road (Decent Mukku road), Chunakara South road, Bharanikavu Althara junction-Vathikulam-Olakettiyambalam road and Kurathikkad High School junction-Varenikkal- Meppally road. M.S. Arunkumar, MLA, said the Public Works department sanctioned the fund under the Sabarimala festival project.

The roads will be widened to 5.5 metres. Besides, the height of roads at certain places will be increased to prevent flooding during the monsoon. The roads will be developed using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:16 pm IST

