8 canals to get a new lease of life

Eight canals in Mararikulam North and Kuthiathode grama panchayats are set to get a new lease of life.

Three canals in Mararikulam North panchayat — A.S. Canal, Karikkadthodu and Valiyathodu — will be cleaned and deepened at a cost of ₹5.5 crore.

Pollution

“The water channels have been remaining polluted for the past 10 years. Local residents have long been demanding the rejuvenation of the channels and we have decided to renovate it. The cleaning and beautification will commence after February 21,” says D. Priyesh Kumar, president, Mararikulam North grama panchayat.

According to officials, the renovation work will be carried out jointly with the Irrigation Department. A sum of ₹87 lakh has been earmarked for the cleaning of Karikadthodu.

“We have handed over the amount to the Irrigation Department after completing the tendering process. The beautification of Valiyathodu will be carried out at a cost of ₹1.67 crore. In the case of A.S. Canal, a project report for cleaning and deepening the waterbody has been prepared. The amount set aside is ₹3 crore,” says an official.

Encroachers evicted

Meanwhile, the Kuthiathode grama panchayat has launched a project for the cleaning of Deshathodu, Kurumbilthodu, Changramthodu, Thonithodu and Karayathodu in its limits. Officials say that as part of the project, encroachers on the banks have been identified and evicted.

“We have started cleaning channels using a dredging utility craft. The canals will be deepened after removing the silt,” says Prema Rajappan, president, Kuthiathode grama panchayat.

The panchayat authorities say that they hope to revive farming in the region.

“Once water starts to flow again in the channels, it will help revive agriculture and bring an end to the water crisis in the region,” the president says.

The local body has set aside an amount of ₹12 lakh for the implementation of the project.