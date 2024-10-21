ADVERTISEMENT

7th State Finance Commission starts functioning

Published - October 21, 2024 06:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 7th State Finance Commission has started functioning with former State Planning Board member K.N. Harilal taking charge as the Commission chairman on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet had decided to constitute the 7th State Finance Commission with Prof. Harilal as chairman in September. The panel has as its members the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) A. Jayathilak and Principal Secretary (Local Self Government) Sharmila Mary Joseph.

State Finance Commissions are formed by the State Government under clause 1 of Article 243 (I) and (Y) of the Constitution alongside relevant sections of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipalities Act to review the financial status of panchayats and the urban local bodies and make recommendations to the Governor. During its two-year term, the 7th Commission will examine the fiscal position of local bodies and recommend policies and measures for strengthening their finances.

The Commission’s office is temporarily arranged at the Centre for Training in Financial Management (CTFM) under the Finance Department at the University of Kerala, Senate House campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US